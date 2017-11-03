The Rugby Football Union is set to launch a women and girls action plan with the intention of growing the number of female referees in the game.

Zoe Plummer, 18, from Gosport in Hampshire, is already hoping to make a career as an official in the sport.

BBC South Today filmed her experience of refereeing a community game to find out more about the challenges she and other female officials are facing and what the RFU is doing to support them.