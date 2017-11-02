John Cooney and Wiehahn Herbst to return for Ulster against Kings

Prop Wiehahn Herbst is in line for a starting role against the Kings

Pro14: Southern Kings v Ulster Venue: Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Zwide, Port Elizabeth Date: Saturday, 4 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website from 12:45 GMT

Scrum-half John Cooney and prop Wiehahn Herbst are set to return for Ulster after injury in Saturday's Pro14 game against the Southern Kings.

Cooney was ruled out of last week's 25-10 defeat by Leinster in Belfast with a chest complaint while Herbst missed the match with a calf problem.

Rodney Ah You is out for six weeks after having surgery on a thumb injury.

Jean Deysel sits out the game in Port Elizabeth with a neck injury but Craig Gilroy and John Andrew are set to play.

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss says his side are preparing for the unexpected

Wing Gilroy is in line to make his 150th appearance for Ulster in Port Elizabeth, with Andrew preparing to play at hooker in the absence of Ireland squad members Rory Best and Rob Herring.

Backs Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale are also part of Ireland coach Joe Schmidt's squad for the forthcoming autumn internationals, as is utility forward Iain Henderson.

Scrum-half Aaron Cairns, who deputised for the absent Cooney in Saturday's Irish interprovincial at Kingspan Stadium, is likely to be named as a replacement as fellow number nines Paul Marshall and Dave Shanahan remain on the injured list.

Hooker Adam McBurney will occupy a place on the bench.

Ulster's Chris Henry expects to face a Kings side "desperate" for a win

Prop Kyle McCall and back-row forward Nick Timoney remain out because of injury, along with Jared Payne and long-term absentee Marcell Coetzee.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, but was switched to the much smaller capacity Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Zwide.

Ulster lie third in Conference B, seven points behind leaders Scarlets and four behind second-placed Leinster, while the Kings have yet to register a point after losing their first seven fixtures.