Edinburgh v Ospreys: Richard Cockerill makes seven changes to side

Fraser McKenzie skippers the Edinburgh side this season after Magnus Bradbury was stripped of the captaincy

Pro14: Edinburgh v Ospreys Venue: Myreside Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 4 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: BBC Sport Scotland website

Richard Cockerill has made seven changes to his Edinburgh side for the visit of Ospreys to Myreside on Pro14 duty on Saturday.

Neil Cochrane comes in as hooker with Michele Rizzo also starting in a revamped front row, while Jamie Ritchie replaces Hamish Watson at open-side flanker.

Ospreys' Scott Baldwin starts his first match since being bitten by a lion.

Prop Paul James skippers the Welsh side, who start Sam Davies at 10.

Edinburgh, who beat Benetton 24-13 in Italy last week, go into the match looking for a fifth successive win in all competitions.

After making his 50th appearance for the club last week, Blair Kinghorn once again starts at fullback. The 20-year-old is joined in the back-three by Dougie Fife, who takes his spot on the wing after notching a brace last weekend, and Tom Brown, who returns to the starting XV following a two-week absence.

In midfield, Phil Burleigh and James Johnstone continue their centre partnership whilst Jason Tovey starts at stand-off, partnered by recent Scotland call-up Nathan Fowles.

In the second-row, Grant Gilchrist returns to the starting XV to partner Fraser McKenzie, who skippers the side as they search for their fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

Scott Baldwin has not started a match for Ospreys since being bitten by a lion

The only alteration to otherwise unchanged back-row sees Jamie Ritchie replace Hamish Watson at open-side flanker. Luke Crosbie and Cornell du Preez make up the remainder of the loose forwards.

Ospreys come into the match fresh from a 28-14 triumph over Dragons and Davies gets his opportunity with Dan Biggar away with Wales. James Hook also starts at outside centre. Wales wing Dafydd Howells also returns after six months out with a shoulder injury.

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy told the club website: "It was great to pick up the five points against the Dragons last weekend and we have to build on that this Saturday night before the championship breaks off for a couple of weeks.

"Edinburgh have been in good form and will be confident going into this game off the back of four straight wins across the Pro14 and Europe. With Richard Cockerill in charge this season we know that we'll face a physical, strong and well-drilled pack and we have to match that to give ourselves a platform.

"We've started to build some momentum ourselves, with good performances against some quality teams leading into the win against the Dragons, and we have to take that to another level and start to make some progress in the Pro14."

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn; D Fife, J Johnstone, P Bureligh, T Brown, J Tovey, N Fowles, M Rizzo, N Cochrane, S Berghan, F McKenzie (capt), G Gilchrist, L Crosbie, J Ritchie, C du Preez.

Replacements: C Fenton, R Sutherland, M McCallum, M Bradbury, L Carmichael, S Hidalgo-Clyne, G Bryce, C Dean.

Ospreys: D Evans; D Howells, J Hook, A Beck, T Habberfield, S Davies, B Leonard, P James (capt), S Baldwin, D Arhip, L Ashley, B Davies, O Cracknell, G Mercer, R McCusker.

Replacements: S Parry, G Thomas, M Fia, R Thornton, J King, R Morgan-Williams, L Price, K Fonotia.