Pro14: Southern Kings v Ulster (Sat)

Ulster fans will hope to see Craig Gilroy back scoring tries for the Kingspan Stadium team

Pro14: Southern Kings v Ulster Venue: Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Zwide, Port Elizabeth Date: Saturday, 4 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website from 12:45 GMT

Craig Gilroy will make his first appearance of the season as Ulster ring the changes for the Pro14 game against Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Gilroy is back after picking up a back injury in pre-season and it will be a 150th Ulster appearance for the wing.

Scrum-half John Cooney and prop Wiehahn Herbst return from injury while Andrew Trimble is also back in the line-up.

Louis Lukid, Darren Cave, John Andrew and Matty Rea complete the eight recalled for the game in South Africa.

Ulster are missing their Ireland squad players as they prepare for a first competitive game in South Africa against a Kings side still without a Pro14 win.

Cooney was ruled out of last week's 25-10 defeat by Leinster in Belfast with a chest complaint while Herbst missed the match with a calf problem.

Rory Best, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Ian Henderson are part of Ireland coach Joe Schmidt's squad for the forthcoming autumn internationals.

Prop Kyle McCall and back-row forward Nick Timoney remain out because of injury, along with Jared Payne and long-term absentee Marcell Coetzee.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, but was switched to the much smaller capacity Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Zwide.

Ulster lie third in Conference B, seven points behind leaders Scarlets and four behind second-placed Leinster, while the Kings have yet to register a point after losing their first seven fixtures.

Ulster: C Piutau, C Gilroy, L Ludik, D Cave, A Trimble, C Lealiifano, J Cooney, A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst, K Treadwell, A O'Connor, M Rea, C Henry (capt), S Reidy.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Callum Black, Ross Kane, Robbie Diack, Clive Ross, Jonny Stewart, Peter Nelson, Tommy Bowe.