Pro14: Connacht v Cheetahs (Sat)

Pro14: Connacht v Cheetash Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 4 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht wing Niyi Adeolokun will make his first start of the season in the Pro14 game against Cheetahs in Galway.

Adeolokun returns from a knee injury in one of five changes to the team for the visit of the South Africans.

Craig Ronaldson, Caolin Blade, Quinn Roux and Eoghan Masterson also come in as the Irish side aim for a fourth straight victory.

Connacht, who defeated Munster last weekend, lie fourth in Conference A and eight points behind Cheetahs.

"We have been steadily improving since the start of the season and we put together back-to-back wins in Europe and followed that up with a home victory against Munster," said Connacht centre Farrell.

"The atmosphere was fantastic in the Sportsground and the lift that the fans gave us made all the difference.

"But we will need to repeat that performance if we are to beat the Cheetahs on Saturday and go into the break with four wins in a row."

Fred Zeilinga will start in his first Pro14 match at full-back for Cheetahs, replacing Sergeal Petersen.

Luther Obi comes in for Raymond Rhule on right wing while Tertuis Kruger and Nico Lee form a new centre partnership.

Connacht: T O'Halloran, D Leader, T Farrell, C Ronaldson, N Adeolokun, J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham; Q Roux, J Cannon; E Masterson, E McKeon, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: D Heffernan, D Coulson, C Carey, G Thornbury, N Dawai, C McKeon, S Crosbie, M Healy.

Cheetahs: F Zeilinga, L Obi, T Kruger, N Lee, M Stapelberg, T Meyer; O Niche, T Van Jaarsveld (capt), J Coetzee, C Wegner, H Reniel, P Schoeman, J Wiese, J Pokomela.

Replacements: J Dweba, C Marais, T Botha, D Visser, R Bernardo, Z Mkhabela, A Mgijima, S Venter.