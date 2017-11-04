New Zealand fight back to beat Barbarians at Twickenham

The All Blacks scored five tries to the Barbarians' four in an open encounter at Twickenham

International, Twickenham Barbarians (17) 22 Tries: Mounga, Bridge, Carter 2; Cons: Mounga New Zealand (10) 31 Tries: Perenara, Fifita, Laumape, Cane, Harris; Cons: Barrett 3

World champions New Zealand rallied in the second half to beat an enterprising Barbarians side 31-22 at Twickenham.

Richie Mo'unga, George Bridge and Sam Carter all crossed in the first half hour for the Baa Baas and although TJ Perenara and Vaea Fifitato replied, the All Blacks trailed 17-10 at half-time.

But tries by Ngani Laumape, Sam Cane and Nathan Harris in seven minutes put Steve Hansen's side 31-17 ahead.

The invitational side scored the game's ninth and final try through Bridge.

Brothers Julien and Ardie Savea were on opposing sides in the Killik Cup match, which commemorated the 125th anniversary of the New Zealand Rugby Union.

It was the 11th meeting between the teams since their first match in 1954, with the All Blacks winning eight of them.

The All Blacks, beaten by Australia last month, play two matches against France on 11 and 14 November, Scotland at Murrayfield on 18 November and Wales in Cardiff a week later.

Barbarians: Bridge; J Savea, Buckamn, Vorster, Aso; Mounga, Ellis; Van Rooyen, Strauss, Moli, Carter, Bird, Luatua, Smith, Whitelock.

New Zealand: Havili; Naholo, Lienert-Brown, Laumape, Tamanivalu; B Barrett, Perenara; Hames, Harris, Tu'ungafasi, Romano, S Barrett, Fifita, A Savea, Kaino.

Get all the latest rugby union news by adding alerts in the BBC Sport app.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter