Jonathan Davies: Wales centre backs high-tempo attacking plan

Jonathan Davies has played in six consecutive Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Jonathan Davies says Wales want to adopt a high-tempo attacking style in their autumn internationals.

The British and Irish Lions 2017 man of the series is practically guaranteed to start at 13 against Australia in Cardiff on 11 November.

But Warren Gatland is expected to select a ball-playing inside centre - possibly Gloucester's Owen Williams - alongside fly-half Dan Biggar.

"Having that extra playmaker is where the game is going," Davies said.

Gatland was coach of the Lions who employed the same tactic in the second and third Tests against New Zealand in the summer with Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell lining up together.

It is a role that Farrell also fulfils with England alongside fly-half George Ford.

Wales, however, have relied on a big, ball-carrying 12 since the emergence of Jamie Roberts, but the Harlequins 12 has been omitted from Wales' autumn squad.

"I enjoyed playing with two midfield generals (for the Lions)," added Davies.

"It opens the whole width of the field. Teams are going that way. Just look at Australia, with (Kurtley) Beale playing a 12.

Wales 2017 autumn Tests: TV coverage Sat, 11 Nov (17:15 GMT) Wales v Australia BBC Two Wales Sat, 18 Nov (14:30 GMT) Wales v Georgia BBC One Wales Sat, 25 Nov (17:15 GMT) Wales v New Zealand BBC Two Wales Sat, 2 Dec (14:30 GMT) Wales v South Africa BBC One Wales

"The game has changed. Having that extra playmaker is where the game is going.

"The philosophy of how we want to play means we want to get our best athletes on the ball and play with tempo.

"It's about making sure the speed of ruck and ball-playing is at pace.

"It is no good if you go through 20 phases and you are still on the halfway line and haven't gone anywhere. You have to be dynamic with the ball and build momentum."

Wales also face Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa this autumn, with the opening game against a side they have not beaten since 2008.

Davies hopes the 12-match losing run will come to an end.

"We are looking for some big results in this campaign," he added.

"It starts with Australia. Yes, we haven't beaten them for a long time, but with the talent we have got in this squad, we can be very competitive and get the results we want."

Warren Gatland is expected to name his team to face Australia on Thursday, 9 November.