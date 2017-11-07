Leicester Tigers lose Tonga quartet Veainu, Kalamafoni, Mapapalangi and Pakalani

Telusa Veainu joined Tigers after the 2015 World Cup

Leicester Tigers may be without their quartet of Tonga internationals for two Premiership matches, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

Tigers initially thought Telusa Veainu, Sione Kalamafoni Valentino Mapapalangi and Afa Pakalani would not be selected for the autumn internationals.

But they have been called up for games against Barbarians, Japan and Romania.

They are set to miss Premiership games against Sale and Worcester, as well as Friday's Anglo-Welsh Cup match at Bath.

Full-back Veainu has been a key player in Leicester's recent upturn in form, scoring five tries in eight appearances in all competitions this season and helping the club climb to third in the Premiership table thanks to a five-game winning run.

Fellow back Pakalani and forwards Kalamafoni and Mapapalangi are all expected to return in time for Leicester's trip to face Wasps on Saturday, 2 December, but could be released sooner.