Ospreys' centre Joe Thomas joins Dragons on loan

Joe Thomas has made 31 appearances for Aberavon

Dragons have signed Ospreys centre Joe Thomas on a short-term deal.

The 21-year-old has made five appearances for the Ospreys in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and linked up with the Dragons on 6 November.

Thomas has scored five tries in 14 British & Irish Cup games for the Premiership Select side.

"I am grateful to Steve Tandy and the Ospreys for helping us out during this difficult period with injuries," said Dragons coach Bernard Jackman.