Kurt Haupt: Worcester Warriors sign South African hooker on short-term deal

Kurt Haupt's most recent club in South Africa was Southern Kings

Worcester Warriors have signed South African hooker Kurt Haupt as injury cover on a short-term deal.

The 28-year-old will help fill the gap left by the absence of Joe Taufete'e, who is on international duty with the USA throughout November.

Warriors are also without two other hookers, Niall Annett and Matti Williams, because of injuries.

"Kurt is an experienced player who will add competition at hooker," said director of rugby Gary Gold.

Haupt has played for Blue Bulls, South Western District Eagles and Southern Kings in his native South Africa.

Up-for sale Warriors are bottom of the Premiership, having won just once in 10 matches in all competitions this season.