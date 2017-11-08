Chris Fuca: Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle hails Redruth flanker's contribution

Chris Fuca has played more than 300 games for Redruth and been part of the Cornwall side that has made the last five County Championship finals at Twickenham

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle has hailed Redruth flanker Chris Fuca for his 'awesome' contribution to the team.

The 32-year-old signed a short-term deal as cover for the club's British and Irish Cup tie against Ulster 'A'.

He also featured as a replacement in the Championship win at Doncaster - his first appearance at that level after more than a decade in the third and fourth tiers with Redruth.

"He didn't just do a job, he was an asset," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The Pirates beat Ulster A 23-14 at the Mennaye Field, with Fuca wearing the number six shirt.

"He's played a lot more rugby than some of our boys have in terms of senior rugby," said Cattle.

"His referee management, his banter, the way he goes about things, he went to work for us, especially in that British and Irish Cup game - his tackle stats were something like 20, which is very high.

"He's done an awesome job and I'm just glad that he gets a bit of recognition at Championship level because it's something he deserved."