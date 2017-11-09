Chris Morgan: Cornish Pirates captain could return by end of 2017

Chris Morgan's last game for Cornish Pirates was against Bedford in April

Cornish Pirates captain Chris Morgan is set to return from injury before the end of the year.

The 36-year-old has not played since April and had neck surgery last month.

It was the latest injury blow for the back row, who missed a year with a shoulder injury sustained against Jersey in September 2015.

"He's back holding a bag, so he's back on the training park. He's been doing a lot of rehab in the last few weeks," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.

Prop Paul Andrew, another Pirates stalwart, could be back sooner, while Tom Duncan and Alex Cheesman are fully fit again.

"We've got a few familiar faces in and around the ground now doing a few bits and bobs," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"What people don't see is their efforts in terms of their contribution in preparing the team. They've been working hard, just not been seen really."