Wales v Australia: Owen Williams to 'sink or swim' against Wallabies

Owen Williams has played one game for Gloucester at centre this season

Autumn internationals: Wales v Australia Date: Saturday, 11 November Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

New Wales centre Owen Williams admits he is stepping into the unknown when he makes his first Test start against Australia on Saturday, 11 November.

Williams will wear the Wales number 12 shirt as Warren Gatland looks for a more creative option in his midfield.

The 25-year-old has played most of his rugby at outside-half but will feature at centre against the Wallabies.

"Being thrown in at the deep end, I guess it is sink or swim," said Williams ahead of the game in Cardiff.

"I am looking forward to it and hopefully it goes well.

"It is every young boy's dream in Wales to play for Wales at the [Principality] Stadium in front of a packed house.

"I have got to try to block the crowd out, do my job and concentrate on what the team needs."

Williams admitted he never thought his first Wales start would be at 12, having briefly come on as a replacement in the victory over Tonga in June 2017.

The Gloucester player has been highlighted by Gatland as the midfield playmaker option he is searching for, an alternative to the more previous direct options of Jamie Roberts and Scott Williams.

"I'm happy to play there," said Williams.

"I played a few times there for my previous club Leicester so I'm comfortable in the role."

Gatland is aiming to replicate the British and Irish Lions success in New Zealand this summer where Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell worked in tandem during the drawn series.

Farrell has also worked well with George Ford with England and Williams is hoping to gel with outside-half Dan Biggar.

Media playback is not supported on this device Warren Gatland on 10 years with Wales: 'Do I get a testimonial?'

"Twelve is a second set of eyes for 10 and just feed information to 10 and see where the space is," said Williams.

"Farrell is Ford's second set of eyes and is another set of hands outside. He can move teams around with two ball players.

"It worked for the Lions in the summer. That's how I'm going to approach the weekend.

"Just help Biggs at 10 and just get the team moving around a bit and get Australia moving around the park."

Williams was keen to stress this does not represent a seismic change in the Wales attacking approach.

"We are not trying to reinvent the wheel," said Williams.

"It's just about options going forward.

"It's maybe slightly different to what Wales have had in the past few years.

"We are just experimenting."

The transition will be aided by having Lions player of the series Jonathan Davies outside Williams as his centre partner.

"I grew up watching 'Foxy' play," said Williams.

"Jonathan is a class and smart rugby player. He's a good communicator and makes things a lot easier."

Gatland warned Wales it will not be all about attack on Saturday as they aim to contain Wallabies centres Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani.

Wales have not beaten Australia since 2008 and have lost their last eight game against the Wallabies.

"They are two big boys, two big ball carriers, I will just have to go low against them," said Williams.

"Australia are such a good attacking team. Last year they scored some unbelievable tries.

"If you are on the back foot against them it can be difficult, they so we have got to stay on top defensively.

Williams left the Scarlets in 2013 to join Leicester before linking up with Gloucester this season.

"I have improved quite a bit since moving away," said Williams.

"It's a different competition and the Premiership is tough.

"I have played in some big games, a European semi-final and a few Premiership semi-finals, so it's helped my game."