Scotland v Samoa: Ryan Wilson says visitors' crisis 'will make them stronger'

Samoa gave Scotland a real fright at the last World Cup, scoring three tries in the first 20 minutes

Autumn Test: Scotland v Samoa Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 11 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, Connected TV, online & BBC Sport app & Radio Scotland 810MW

Scotland forward Ryan Wilson believes Samoa's recent off-field problems could galvanise the team and make them a more dangerous proposition on Saturday.

The country's prime minister this week declared the Samoan Rugby Union bankrupt as the team arrived in the UK for Tests against Scotland and England.

"Things like this bring players together," said number eight Wilson.

"I'm sure it will spur them on, they'll want to make a point. I think it will make them a stronger team."

The Scottish Rugby Union are covering the costs of Samoa's time in Scotland, under a long-standing agreement, while the Rugby Football Union will make a goodwill payment of £75,000 to the Samoan Rugby Union ahead of their meeting with England at Twickenham on 25 November.

Scotland were beaten in their last Test, against Fiji in Suva on their summer tour, and Wilson knows if they allow the Samoans to get into their stride, it could be another difficult day for Gregor Townsend's side.

Scotland v Samoa - last six meetings Oct 2015: Scotland 36-33 Samoa (RWC) Nov 2010: Scotland 19-16 Samoa Jun 2013: Scotland 17-27 Samoa (in SA) Nov 2005: Scotland 18-11 Samoa Jun 2012: Samoa 16-17 Scotland Jun 2004: Samoa 3-38 Scotland

"We know they like to play rugby," noted the Glasgow Warriors back-rower, who has been named as one of two vice-captains, along with Stuart Hogg, to assist skipper John Barclay.

"They made an interesting game of the World Cup fixture down in Newcastle [Scotland won 36-33, after Samoa led 26-23 at half-time]. We are expecting a tough battle, definitely.

"We expect the same approach from them again. We know they like to throw the ball about.

'They've got some outstanding individuals and they're so unpredictable. With the ball in hand, they're so dangerous - and we're going to have to be at our best to beat them.

"That Fiji game [Scotland lost 27-22], some of their offloading skills were world class. We know what we've got to do to counter that against Samoa tomorrow.

"We have to stick to our game-plan, make sure we don't get carried away with the type of rugby they play."

Wilson (left) will be one of two vice-captains to skipper John Barclay

Scotland registered three wins in this year's Six Nations under Vern Cotter, the first time the national team had achieved that feat in a decade.

Townsend continued Cotter's good work on the summer tour, the Fiji result notwithstanding, with impressive wins over Italy in Singapore and Australia in Sydney.

Wilson says Townsend has looked to build on the foundations laid by Cotter as the 2019 World Cup looms into view.

"They are very different coaches, but the style of rugby is quite similar," he added.

"There is not a huge amount of change there, just differences in the way we are coached.

"We are looking to carry on the momentum from last year. And I know it's a long way away, but we really want to start building that momentum for the next World Cup.

"That starts this autumn and then rolling into the Six Nations."