Autumn international: Ireland 38-3 South Africa

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray congratulates first-half try-scorer Andrew Conway

Autumn internationals Ireland (14) 38 Tries: Conway, Ruddock, Herring, Stockdale Cons: Sexton, Carbery 2 Pens: Sexton 4 South Africa (0) 3 Pen: Jantjies

Ireland ran in four tries as they recorded their biggest winning margin over South Africa in the first of their three autumn internationals.

It was Ireland's highest points total against the Springboks and their fifth win in seven games with them in Dublin.

Andrew Conway crossed to help the Irish to a 14-0 half-time lead then Rhys Ruddock, Rob Herring and Jacob Stockdale scored late in the game.

Elton Jantjies kicked the only points for Allister Coetzee's hapless side.

Ireland lie fourth in the IRB rankings, one place above their opponents, and have now won six of the last 10 meetings between the sides.

But the gulf between Joe Schmidt's impressive side and that of Coetzee looked greater than one world ranking place on the basis of this match, the late tries giving the final scoreline an accurate reflection of the home side's dominance.

Ireland will be confident of beating Fiji and Argentina in their next two fixtures, while South Africa must regroup for games against France, Italy and Wales.

Ireland well on top

Ireland achieved their first away victory over the Springboks last summer but were keen to atone for the missed opportunity to win the three-Test series, as well as seeking to lay down a marker for a possible World Cup quarter-final in Japan in 2019.

The recommendation of South Africa as the preferred host for the 2023 World Cup in preference to France and Ireland provided the backdrop to the game but in fact the hosts were a class apart on the pitch as they secured a convincing triumph at the Aviva Stadium.

The home side were superior in every facet of the game, more than matching the physicality of the South Africans and enjoying supremacy in the breakdown.

Turnovers were regularly produced by skipper Rory Best and fellow British and Irish Lion CJ Stander, while Iain Henderson carried the ball well and Peter O'Mahony and Sean O'Brien were fearsome in the tackle.

Fly-half Johnny Sexton was unerring with the boot, setting the platform for victory with three penalties from in front of the posts in the first quarter as the indisciplined visitors paid the price for a series of infringements.

The Leinster fly-half maintained his 100% kicking record in the second half with another penalty and a conversion, with replacement Joey Carbery assuming the mantle late on with a couple of two-pointers of his own.

Springboks struggle under the high ball

South Africa received an aerial bombardment from Sexton and Murray as the Irish half-backs sought to take advantage of the inexperience of Coetzee's back three.

Courtnall Skosan was unable to collect Murray's high ball in the 24th minute and winger Conway was quick to grab the loose ball and show a fine burst of speed to dive over in the corner.

A capacity crowd had to wait until the 71st minute for Ireland's next touchdown, replacement Ruddock showing good footwork and momentum to drive over the line after a good break involving Robbie Henshaw, Stockdale and Conway.

Another substitute, Ulster hooker Herring, rumbled over for his side's third try after a rolling maul and Stockdale - who earlier executed the tackle of the match - marked his first start on home soil by going over in the corner in the final minute.

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx is tackled by Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong

South Africa struggles continue

South Africa's disastrous 2016, when they won just four of the 12 Tests they played, included defeats to England, Wales and Italy in their three autumn internationals last year.

Three wins over France in June were backed up by a third place in the Rugby Championship, with a record 57-0 loss to New Zealand being followed by a 25-24 defeat to the All Blacks as the two-time world champions returned to their traditional strengths of aggression and physicality.

This result will be regarded as a regressive step however for a nation which has suffered an exodus of talent to the moneyed English Premiership and Top 14 in recent years.

South Africa lost prop Coonie Oosthuizen to injury in the opening minutes but when they did manage some territory and possession, they were let down by a lack of composure and were met by resolute Irish defence.

The Springboks showed more cohesion in an improved third quarter but their error count was too high and Jantjies' 44th-minute penalty yielded their only points.

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, Devin Toner; Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Darren Sweetnam.

South Africa: Andries Coetzee; Dillyn Leyds, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje; Tendai Mtawarira, Malcolm Marx, Coenie Oosthuizen; Eben Etzebeth (capt), Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Francois Louw

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Wilco Louw, Franco Mostert, Uzair Cassiem, Rudy Paige, Handre Pollard, Francois Venter.

Referee: Ben O'Keefe (New Zealand)