Autumn Internationals: Jamie Roberts recalled to Wales squad

Autumn internationals: Wales v Georgia Date: Saturday, 18 November Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales centre Jamie Roberts has been called up to the Wales squad for the autumn internationals.

Harlequins' Roberts comes amid concerns also over the fitness of Jonathan Davies following his injury in defeat by Australia.

Bath prop Scott Andrews has also been called in as Wales prepare to face Georgia on Saturday in Cardiff.

More to follow.