Leicester Tigers: Toomua, Veainu, Bateman and Williams sign new deals at Welford Road
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers' Australia international centre Matt Toomua has agreed a new contract to remain at Welford Road until 2020.
Toomua, 27, is in his second season at Leicester, but played just twice last term after suffering a knee injury.
Forwards Mike Williams, 26, and Greg Bateman, 28, and Tonga international full-back Veainu, 26, have also signed undisclosed-length contract extensions.
Veainu arrived in 2015 after playing for Tonga in the Rugby World Cup.
Zimbabwe-born lock Williams was named in the England Elite Player Squad for 2016-17, becoming part of Eddie Jones' training squad during the Six Nations.
He has made 37 appearances, including six this season, since arriving from Worcester Warriors on a two-year contract in the summer of 2015.
Hooker Bateman, who made club history by playing in all three front-row positions for Tigers during the 2016-17 season, is approaching 50 first-team appearances since his arrival from Exeter, also in the summer of 2015.
Veainu, who is in his third year with the club, has scored 23 tries in 48 appearances - including five tries in eight appearances this season.
He is expected to be missing for the Tigers' next two Premiership matches as he is on international duty with Tonga.