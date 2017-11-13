Leicester Tigers: Toomua, Veainu, Bateman and Williams sign new deals at Welford Road

Fit-again Matt Toomua has made eight appearances in 2017-18 after missing most of last season

Leicester Tigers' Australia international centre Matt Toomua has agreed a new contract to remain at Welford Road until 2020.

Toomua, 27, is in his second season at Leicester, but played just twice last term after suffering a knee injury.

Forwards Mike Williams, 26, and Greg Bateman, 28, and Tonga international full-back Veainu, 26, have also signed undisclosed-length contract extensions.

Veainu arrived in 2015 after playing for Tonga in the Rugby World Cup.

Zimbabwe-born lock Williams was named in the England Elite Player Squad for 2016-17, becoming part of Eddie Jones' training squad during the Six Nations.

He has made 37 appearances, including six this season, since arriving from Worcester Warriors on a two-year contract in the summer of 2015.

Hooker Bateman, who made club history by playing in all three front-row positions for Tigers during the 2016-17 season, is approaching 50 first-team appearances since his arrival from Exeter, also in the summer of 2015.

Veainu, who is in his third year with the club, has scored 23 tries in 48 appearances - including five tries in eight appearances this season.

He is expected to be missing for the Tigers' next two Premiership matches as he is on international duty with Tonga.