Leicester Tigers: Toomua, Veainu, Bateman and Williams sign new deals at Welford Road

Fit-again Matt Toomua has made eight appearances in 2017-18 after missing most of last season
Leicester Tigers' Australia international centre Matt Toomua has agreed a new contract to remain at Welford Road until 2020.

Toomua, 27, is in his second season at Leicester, but played just twice last term after suffering a knee injury.

Forwards Mike Williams, 26, and Greg Bateman, 28, and Tonga international full-back Veainu, 26, have also signed undisclosed-length contract extensions.

Veainu arrived in 2015 after playing for Tonga in the Rugby World Cup.

Zimbabwe-born lock Williams was named in the England Elite Player Squad for 2016-17, becoming part of Eddie Jones' training squad during the Six Nations.

He has made 37 appearances, including six this season, since arriving from Worcester Warriors on a two-year contract in the summer of 2015.

Hooker Bateman, who made club history by playing in all three front-row positions for Tigers during the 2016-17 season, is approaching 50 first-team appearances since his arrival from Exeter, also in the summer of 2015.

Veainu, who is in his third year with the club, has scored 23 tries in 48 appearances - including five tries in eight appearances this season.

He is expected to be missing for the Tigers' next two Premiership matches as he is on international duty with Tonga.

Telusa Veainu, Greg Bateman and Mike Williams
Leicester trio (from left) Telusa Veainu, Greg Bateman and Mike Williams have alll signed undisclosed-length contract extensions

