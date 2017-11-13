Sean Reidy and Jordi Murphy called into Ireland squad for Fiji game

Sean Reidy has impressed for Ulster in the back row this season

Back-row forwards Sean Reidy and Jordi Murphy have been called into the Ireland squad for Saturday's game against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.

The pair have been drafted in as replacements for Tommy O'Donnell and Dan Leavy, who were injured before the record 38-3 win over South Africa.

Prop John Ryan (calf) and wing Keith Earls (hamstring) will return to Munster this week for rehabilitation.

Flanker Peter O'Mahony has received a number of stitches to his ear.

Murphy won the most recent of his 17 caps in the historic 40-29 victory over New Zealand in Chicago 12 months ago, while Reidy earned his second against Japan in June.

Ireland got their November series off to a winning start on Saturday by comprehensively seeing off the Springboks, but coach Joe Schmidt is expected to make wholesale changes to his team for the encounter with the Fijians.

Earls is expected to miss the matches against Fiji and Argentina after suffering his injury in training last week, but prop Jack McGrath may come into contention again after sitting out the win over South Africa because of a hip knock.

Fiji lost 19-10 to Italy in the first of their autumn international fixtures at the weekend.