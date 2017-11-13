Scotland v New Zealand: Irish win over All Blacks 'can inspire Scots' - Taylor

Ireland ended their own 111-year wait for a win over the All Blacks in Chicago last November

Autumn Test: Scotland v New Zealand

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 1715 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two from 1700, BBC Sport website & app, Radio Scotland & Radio 5 live sports extra

Defence coach Matt Taylor says Scotland can take inspiration from Ireland as they look to claim an historic first victory over New Zealand on Saturday.

The Scots have never beaten the All Blacks in 30 Tests going back to 1905.

Ireland recorded their first ever win over New Zealand at the 29th attempt with a famous 40-29 victory in Chicago in November 2016.

"You have to look at Ireland, they were in the same boat not too long ago," said Taylor.

"They had close results and then they managed to win in the USA. From our point of view we had a reasonably close result against them last time [a 24-16 loss at Murrayfield in 2014].

"We're going to have to play well. We're going to have to be at our best to beat them but that's what we're aiming to do."

Scotland will have to do without tight-prop WP Nel, lock Tim Swinson and flanker Rob Harley, who have all been ruled out of the remaining autumn Tests against New Zealand and Australia.

