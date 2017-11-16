Scotland 'must hurt' to trouble New Zealand, says Jim Hamilton

New Zealand have never lost to Scotland in 30 contests since 1905

Autumn Test: Scotland v New Zealand Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 18 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: BBC Two, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app & Radio Scotland 810MW

Scotland need to push themselves to the limits of endurance to have any chance of upsetting New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday, says Jim Hamilton.

The back-to-back world champions have never lost to Scotland in 30 Tests.

"They've got to go to places that are going to be physically tough," said former Saracens lock Hamilton, who retired in May.

"It's going to hurt. In order to get any kind of result that's what we need to see."

Hamilton, who won 63 caps for Scotland, was concerned by defensive lapses in last weekend's 44-38 victory over Samoa in Edinburgh.

And a squad already heavily depleted by injuries has lost prop WP Nel and lock Tim Swinson.

'Go back to basics'

"Physically, we are a bit underpowered," Hamilton told BBC Scotland. "Scotland have struggled in the past against the likes of South Africa, England and Fiji, who are direct.

"It's a difficult one. Yes, there are some technical issues that need sorting out but it's the law of physics; if you've got a 19-stone back-row running at a 17-stone defender and the will is the same between the two players, then the 19-stone man wins.

"We were very passive around the breakdown and Samoa carved through at will. It wasn't through skill, it was just out and out power.

Scotland ran in six tries against Samoa but conceded five

"There were flurries when Finn Russell was smart and added an extra dimension to his game, kicking into the back space.

"The scrum and the maul were great; and that's a big weapon that has been improved.

"But you don't need to be an expert to see how bad the defence was and how much improvement is required against the best team in the world.

"It's about fronting up at the breakdown, putting two or three players into the tackle and stopping the offload.

"It's all well and good having great passing technique, which Scotland have lacked in the past, but you need to go back to basics.

"Do we have a front five that is big enough and strong enough and hurting enough from the weekend?

"It's an unbelievable occasion taking on the All Blacks. I'm getting goose-bumps just thinking about it.

"You will see players going to the limit. The problem we've had before is sustaining that level of intensity."

Hamilton in action during a 32-6 loss to New Zealand at Murrayfield in 2008

New Zealand beat France 38-18 on Saturday and Hamilton worries Scotland could be on the wrong end of a big score if they show the same defensive frailties.

"I think we will see a better team," he added. "If not, it's going to be 80 points. New Zealand put 70 on a good Samoa team in the summer [78-0]."

'Scotland's kicking game needs to be the best it's ever been'

Scotland ran in six tries against Samoa with swift, expansive passing but Hamilton is certain the tactics will be different on Saturday.

"You can't go all-out attack against New Zealand," he said. "If Scotland are going to go through 10 or 12 phases against the best defence in the world and they turn the ball over, then you're up against the best counter-attacking team in the world.

"Yes, let New Zealand have the ball but make sure it's on your terms; in their half.

"Scotland's kicking game needs to be the best it's ever been. Are the All Blacks back three world class in the air?

"If it's raining, let's see what they're like under the high ball. Then there's an element of 50-50; could there be a knock-on?

"Scotland can dominate from the scrum and that can win you a penalty. Kick to the corner, then drive from the line-out.

"There are opportunities to get a foothold but I don't think it will be a fast, frantic game. Scotland will mix it up for sure."