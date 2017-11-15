2023 Rugby World Cup: France beat South Africa and Ireland to host competition

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont announced the decision in London on Wednesday

France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup after beating rival bids from South Africa and Ireland.

A World Rugby Council meeting was held in London on Wednesday and France was chosen to host the 10th event.

France has staged the competition twice before - in 1991 and 2007 - and won in the second round of voting, with 24 votes compared to 15 for South Africa.

Ireland were eliminated in the first round of voting after only getting eight of the 39 votes.

First round of voting: France 18, South Africa 13, Ireland 8.

Second round of voting: France 24, South Africa 15.

South Africa hosted the World Cup in 1995, when the Springboks beat New Zealand 15-12 in the final, and Ireland were one of five joint hosts in 1991.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont described the selection process as the "most transparent and comprehensive" in the organisation's history.

"I am delighted for France. They have run a World Cup before and I think it will be an exciting World Cup," he said

"We feel for the first time that within World Rugby we have put the results of our evaluation out to the general public."

Last month, South Africa had been recommended to host the tournament, after an independent review of each host candidate's bid.

The potential host nations were judged on five categories...

vision and hosting concept

tournament organisation and schedule

venues and host cities

tournament infrastructure

finance, commercial and commitments

From the above criteria, South Africa ranked highest with 78.97%, France second with 75.88% and Ireland third with 72.25%, however members of the World Rugby Council opted to select France.

Japan will host the next World Cup in 2019.

'We cannot hide our desolation' - reaction

"We are bitterly disappointed at this decision and would like to apologise to the people and government of South Africa for raising their hopes," said Mark Alexander, president of South Africa Rugby.

"We did everything in our power to bring the tournament to South Africa and we expected to have that right confirmed.

"We produced a compelling bid document that earned the unanimous recommendation of the Rugby World Cup Ltd board. That recommendation was questioned last week by rivals, but endorsed a second time by World Rugby last week.

"However, the view of the experts and World Rugby's leadership was overturned by World Rugby Council members, who may have had other factors to take into account.

"We cannot hide our desolation but, for the sake of rugby we wish the 2023 tournament hosts every success."

