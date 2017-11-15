Ross Moriarty: Gloucester's Wales flanker suffers fresh back injury setback

Ross Moriarty made his Wales debut against Ireland in August, 2015

Wales flanker Ross Moriarty has suffered a fresh back injury in training with Gloucester.

The 23-year-old has played once, on 4 November against Leicester, since being forced out of the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in July.

Gloucester boss Johann Ackermann said no timescale has been put on Moriarty's return.

"It's not the same injury, but it is similar symptoms that we just manage and treat," said Ackermann.

"They don't want to give us a timeline because it just adds pressure to the player, but obviously we've backed off a bit with him coming back into games.

"He's doing his rehab, he's doing his running - all those things to get him back and once they feel they've built him up enough then they will get him back on the field."

Moriarty's injury recovery after the Lions tour meant he was not included in the squad for Wales' autumn internationals which began with a 29-21 defeat by Australia.

Warren Gatland's side remain without another leading back-rower in Sam Warburton while Justin Tipuric missed the Wallabies encounter because of injury.

Wales' flankers against Australia were Josh Navidi and Aaron Shingler.

More to follow.