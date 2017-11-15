Scottish Rugby: Gemma Fay takes on women's development role

Former Scotland captain Gemma Fay is switching codes to help develop women's rugby

Scotland's former football captain Gemma Fay has taken on a new job developing women's rugby.

The 35-year-old has been appointed as Scottish Rugby's new head of women and girls' rugby.

Fay retired from football after Scotland's exit from Euro 2017, having won a record 203 caps.

"I felt like this would be a perfect opportunity to use the skills I have developed as a professional in the sports industry," she said.

Fay takes on the role previously held by Sheila Begbie, who was promoted to director of domestic rugby in September.

Fay moves from national agency sportscotland, where she has been working as a partnerships manager with different governing bodies since 2009.

The goalkeeper, whose former clubs include Hibs, Celtic and Glasgow City, made her international debut in 1998.

Scotland's director of rugby, Scott Johnson said: "We are very excited about bringing Gemma to Scottish Rugby.

"Not only has she had a significant career in elite sport at an international level, but Gemma has also worked with different sports and understands what it takes to build and deliver the type of programme we want to achieve for women and girls in Scotland."