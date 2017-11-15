London Irish: De Chaves, Hoskins, Porecki and Elrington sign new contracts

Sebastian de Chaves has scored six tries in 30 appearances for London Irish

London Irish forwards Sebastian de Chaves, Ollie Hoskins, Dave Porecki and Harry Elrington have extended their contracts with the Premiership club.

Lock De Chaves, 27, joined the Exiles from Leicester in 2016 and was instrumental in the club's immediate return to the Premiership last season.

Tight-head prop Hoskins, 24 and hooker Porecki, 25, are also in their second seasons at the club.

Loose-head prop Elrington, 23, made his Premiership debut earlier this season.