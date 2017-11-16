Autumn international: Wales v Georgia (Sat)

Flanker Sam Cross will make his first start for Wales after coming on as a replacement against Australia

Autumn international Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 14:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Wales have made 14 changes to the side that lost to Australia, with flanker Sam Cross making just a third ever pro start after switching from sevens.

Cardiff lock Seb Davies is at number eight, while Rhys Priestland starts a Test for the first since June 2016.

Dan Lydiate, Rhys Webb, Scott Williams and Alex Cuthbert all return to add some much-needed experience.

Georgia make no changes, sticking with the same side that comprehensively beat Canada last weekend.

Wales: 15-Liam Williams; 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Hallam Amos; 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Rhys Webb; 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Kristian Dacey, 3-Leon Brown, 4-Adam Beard, 5-Cory Hill, 6-Dan Lydiate (c), 7-Sam Cross, 8-Seb Davies

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Alun Wyn Jones, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Josh Navidi, 20-Taulupe Faletau, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Owen Williams

Georgia: 15-Soso Matiashvili; 14-Giorgi Koshadze, 13-Davit Kacharava, 12-Merab Sharikadze (c), 11-Miriani Modebadze; 10-Lasha Khmaladze, 9-Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1-Mikheil Nariashvili, 2-Jaba Bregvadze, 3-Levan Chilachava, 4-Kote Mikautadze, 5-Giorgi Nemsadze, 6-Lasha Lomidze, 7-Vito Kolelsihvili, 8-Beka Bitsadze

Replacements: 16-Shalva Mamukashvili, 17-Kakha Asieshvili, 18-Soso Bekoshvili, 19-Giorgi Chkhaidze, 20-Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 21-Giorgi Begadze, 22-Rezi Jinchvelashvili, 23-Merab Kvirikashvili

View from the camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "We felt this week was really important to give a number of the squad as much exposure as possible to Test match rugby.

"It is an exciting opportunity for some of the younger guys to take the field and show us what they are capable of. We have got a fair amount of experience to throw into the mix too, both with players who have got a decent number of caps but also players who have been around this environment for a good while too.

"Georgia are coming to Cardiff on the back of a good victory last weekend. They will be looking to show what they can do on this stage and we have to be ready for that."

Georgia head coach Milton Haig: "We have got to believe we can win, That's the first thing. Otherwise we are just turning up to make up the numbers.

"I have said to the players this week, you have trained like a Tier One team, now we've got to go out and play like one.

"Wales are a side that's consistently ranked in the top six in the world. But, as I keep telling our guys, they are 15 men, they have got two arms and two legs, they go down just like anybody else if you tackle them.

"It's the biggest occasion of the year for us. To play here at the Principality against Wales is just massive. It's a huge occasion."

Match facts

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between these two nations.

Wales will also face Georgia in the pool stage of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Wales

Wales have won 10 of their last 13 home games, losing only to England and twice to Australia.

The Welsh were last beaten by a Tier Two side in June 2013 when Eddie Jones' Japan won 23-8 in Tokyo.

Georgia

Georgia have won seven of their last nine matches, losing twice.

However, they have lost all 16 fixtures against the top tier nations.

Match officials

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Touch judges: Shuhei Kubo (Japan) & Sean Gallagher (Ireland)

TMO: Leo Colgan (Ireland)