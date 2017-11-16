BBC Sport - David Flatman and Tom Shanklin's guide to Georgia
Flats and Shanks: A guide to Georgia
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Flats and Shanks travel to Georgia to find more about the national rugby team before their match with Wales at the Principality Stadium.
The pair talk to the coaches and players of the team and even get a chance to discuss the match with the Georgian Prime Minister, Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
They also appear live on Georgian television, where Shanks shows off his wrestling and dancing skills.