Gareth Anscombe: Blues fly-half returns from groin injury

Gareth Anscombe is the son of former Auckland and Ulster coach Mark Anscombe

Gareth Anscombe returns to action this weekend for Cardiff Blues' Anglo Welsh Cup match with the Ospreys at Cardiff Arms Park.

The Welsh international has been sidelined by a groin problem since Wales' tour matches against Tonga and Samoa last June.

The 26-year-old had been hoping to return in mid-October.

However, he could now return for the final Test of the autumn, when Wales face South Africa on 2 December.

Anscombe has had problems with his groin in the past, having surgery in December 2016.

He received specialist treatment to cure the condition - known as Osteitis pubis - from Dr Mark Gillette, head of sports medicine at West Bromwich Albion Football Club.