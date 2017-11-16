Tom Croft: Leicester Tigers forward announces retirement

Tom Croft played in five Tests for the British & Irish Lions

Leicester Tigers and former England forward Tom Croft has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The 31-year-old, who played 40 times for England and five Tests for the British & Irish Lions, has been forced to retire on medical grounds.

Croft said: "I have suffered some reasonably significant injuries and after seeking advice on a neck injury, I have to announce my retirement.

"It's the right time to hang the boots up and move on to the next chapter."

Croft came through the academy at Leicester and made his debut for the Tigers a week after his 20th birthday.

He made 173 first-team appearances and scored 27 tries, winning the Premiership title four times.

The flanker suffered a neck injury in 2012 but returned to action within eight months, while Croft also missed the 2013 season because of a knee injury.

"Leaving the game has been a massive decision for me, it is all I've known since leaving school," he added.

"There are so many big games to look back on but making my debut for Tigers against Gloucester in 2005, gaining my first England cap and wearing the Lions shirt on two tours are up there with my best memories of the game."

Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen said: "He showed his strength of will and determination in returning from a serious injury to play again at the highest level and deserves his place among the very best produced by the Tigers in its long history.

"We wish him and his family all the very best for the future. Tom will always be welcome at Welford Road."