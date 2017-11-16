England women v Canada women: Seven uncapped players in Red Roses squad

Simon Middleton has called up seven uncapped players

England women v Canada women Venue: Allianz Park Date: Friday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England women have named seven uncapped players in their squad to play Canada at Allianz Park on Friday.

Harlequins' Jess Breach and Wasps' Abigail Dow start on the wings, with five other newcomers on the bench in the first of the three-Test series.

Richmond's Rowena Burnfield gets her first England start for two years.

Head coach Simon Middleton also includes nine players who lost the World Cup final to New Zealand in August in his starting team.

Two more are on the bench.

Saracens' Poppy Cleall gets her first start at number eight, so England captain Sarah Hunter starts on the blind-side flank.

England are in action for the first time since they lost the World Cup final to New Zealand in August.

Middleton said: "You always find out in your darkest moments and your biggest losses where those bits are that you haven't got, and New Zealand beat us pretty comprehensively in that second half when it came to rolling your sleeves up and being able to be ultra-competitive and combative in the confrontational stakes.

"We looked at that and thought that we maybe need a bit more of that in our game.

"That's where we've gone and there are one or two things that we're doing to help to bring that to the side and it's also become a little bit of our selection criteria when we pick players."

Bern and Millar-Mills miss out

Experienced international prop Sarah Bern and lock Harriet Millar-Mills have returned to their clubs with injuries.

While Bern is hoping to recover from a foot injury in time for the Six Nations, Millar-Mills is out for the season with a knee injury.

They were replaced in the long squad by Loughborough's Catherine O'Donnell and Saracens' Hannah Botterman.

England's women will receive a match fee for the first time this series, while all players in their Elite Player Squad will be paid a training fee.

England team to face Canada: Danielle Waterman, Abigail Dow, Rachael Burford, Amber Reed, Jess Breach, Katy Daley- Mclean, Leanne Riley; Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Heather Kerr, Abbie Scott, Rowena Burnfield, Sarah Hunter, Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall.

Substitutes: Lark Davies, Rochelle Clark, Hannah Botterman, Tamara Taylor, Shaunagh Brown, Caity Mattinson, Zoe Harrison, Ellie Kildunne.