Scotland v New Zealand: Scots must believe they can win, says Gregor Townsend

Autumn Test: Scotland v New Zealand Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 18 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: BBC Two, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app & Radio Scotland 810MW

Head coach Gregor Townsend says his Scotland players must not allow their self-belief to dip when they face world champions New Zealand on Saturday.

The Scots go into the Test looking to end a winless run of 30 matches against the All Blacks dating back to 1905.

Townsend believes his men can record a famous win, but knows every facet of his team's game will be subject to the sternest of examinations.

"It's a challenge for all aspects," Townsend said of facing the All Blacks.

"Your rugby - your decision-making, accuracy in what you do. Your fitness. They will play at an intensity and a pace that not many teams play at. And also the psychological side.

"You've got to have your focus, your confidence in tough times during games, but right throughout that 80 minutes believing you can win, pushing your body to the limits to make sure you're in a position with 10 minutes to go that you can still win."

Scotland's defence leaked five tries in a patchy 44-38 win over Samoa in their opening autumn Test last weekend.

Townsend has retained faith in most of the side who chalked up six tries of their own against the Samoans, with only two injury-enforced changes. Zander Fagerson replaces WP Nel at tight-head prop with Cornell du Preez making his first international start at number eight in place of Ryan Wilson.

In winning back-to-back World Cups, the All Blacks have at points looked almost invincible.

However, the British and Irish Lions secured a win and a draw to tie the summer series against Steven Hansen's men, while Australia ran them close in defeat in Dunedin - both sides scoring five tries - before beating New Zealand in the third and final Bledisloe Cup encounter in Brisbane last month.

These results, and performances, give Townsend hope that his side can cause the world's best team similar problems.

"Teams have shown they can put New Zealand under pressure, get them to make mistakes," the former Scotland and Lions fly-half continued.

"The Lions showed that. Or scoring points through their own attack and Australia showed that on a couple of occasions.

"We understand how difficult it will be, but there have been examples of areas where New Zealand haven't been perfect. No team is perfect, but New Zealand over the years have been close to that.

"There are also clear examples when you don't get it right, when you sit off New Zealand and allow them to play - South Africa conceded 50 points [57]. Australia had conceded 40 points going into the 50th minute of the game.

"You have to be at your very best. If you let New Zealand play by the way you defend but also by the way you attack, if you give them easy ball to attack off, then you will concede tries."

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones; Finn Russell, Ali Price (all Glasgow); Darryl Marfo, Stuart McInally (both Edinburgh), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow), John Barclay (captain - Scarlets), Hamish Watson, Cornell du Preez (both Edinburgh).

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti (both Glasgow), Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist (both Edinburgh), Luke Hamilton Leicester), Henry Pyrgos, Pete Horne (both Glasgow), Byron McGuigan (Sale).