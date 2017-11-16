Ian Prior: Harlequins bring in scrum-half on short-term deal
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins have signed scrum-half Ian Prior from Australian side Western Force on a short-term contract.
The 27-year-old, who can also play at fly-half, has previously featured for Queensland Reds and Brumbies.
Prior becomes the second scrum-half to join the injury-hit Premiership club this week, following the addition of Jono Kitto on Monday.
"The injury issues we've had recently at scrum-half are well documented," director of rugby John Kingston said.
"Whilst this is initially a short-term deal, Ian has shown the type of characteristics I am looking for and provides experience."
Harlequins scrum-halves Calum Waters and Niall Saunders both suffered shoulder injuries last weekend, while Charlie Mulchrone and Dave Lewis are sidelined with ankle injuries.