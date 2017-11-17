BBC Sport - Rhys Priestland: Recalled fly-half says Wales 'have a job to do'

Priestland: 'We have a job to do now'

Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland is remaining focused after earning a Wales recall for the first time since June 2016.

Cardiff Blues second row Seb Davies will start at number eight in a Wales team showing 14 changes for Saturday's Test against Georgia.

Liam Williams is the only survivor from the 29-21 loss to Australia, and he switches from wing to full-back.

Georgia have named an unchanged starting XV with fly-half Merab Kvirikashvili back on the bench.

