BBC Sport - Chris Farrell pleased to make Ireland debut against Fiji after French 'detour'

Ulster-born Munster centre Chris Farrell was happy to make his debut for Ireland in Saturday's autumn international against Fiji at Aviva Stadium.

"One cap is nothing - it's all about building on that," said Farrell, who spent three seasons playing his club rugby in France with Grenoble.

Ireland beat the Fijians 23-20 in Dublin, with Farrell's midfield partner Stuart McCloskey winning just his second cap in the match.

Top Stories