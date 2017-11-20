Jersey Reds: Boss Harvey Biljon 'chuffed' by bonus point win at Rotherham Titans

Hat-trick scorer Tom Pincus joined Jersey in the summer having previously played his rugby in Queensland

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon was delighted with his side after they earned a bonus point in their 45-14 win at bottom side Rotherham Titans.

The islanders ran in seven tries, with Tom Pincus scoring a hat-trick and Kieran Hardy contributing two, as 10th-placed Jersey moved 17 points clear of the Titans in the Championship table.

"To come to Rotherham and score six tries, I'm pretty happy," Biljon said.

"They were threatening at times, but I'm really chuffed with where we are."

Despite the margin of victory, Biljon said there was still room for improvement as his side prepare for league games against Yorkshire Carnegie, currently seventh, and third-placed Nottingham in the next two weeks.

"We knew we were coming here and it was Rotherham's cup final and we had to have our attitude right," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I'm really impressed with the victory, but not the way we controlled the game at times and the way the players delivered what we spoke about through the week."