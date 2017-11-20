Edinburgh: Ben Toolis signs two-year contract extension

Ben Toolis has played every match for Edinburgh so far this season

Edinburgh forward Ben Toolis has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old has made 76 appearances since joining the club in 2013.

Toolis has played for Scotland six times, starting the recent Tests against Samoa and New Zealand.

"I'm really excited to be staying in Edinburgh," told the club website. "I strongly believe we have the right squad and management in place to create something special and I want to be a part of that."

Head coach Richard Cockerill said: "Ben has been the engine in our forward pack all season, whilst his ability at the lineout is key for both club and country.

"We're delighted that he's chosen to commit his future to Edinburgh. We're building a strong culture here and Ben is a crucial component of that environment moving forward."