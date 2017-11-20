London Irish: James Marshall laments win that got away against Bath

James Marshall scored his first points of the season as he switched to full-back against Bath

James Marshall believes London Irish will soon produce a complete display to arrest their poor Premiership form.

The 28-year-old scored one of their two tries in a narrow 18-22 defeat by Bath on Sunday, the Exiles' seventh successive loss in the league.

"It's a game we could've, should've won and frustration is the main feeling after it," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

Irish are a point adrift at the bottom of the table after Worcester's first win of the season against Northampton.

Marshall made the switch from fly-half to full-back and registered his first points of the season with a first-half touchdown against Bath.

But the New Zealander and his teammates were unable to break down a stubborn visiting defence during a 31-phase attack in added time for the try that would have won the game.

"There were a couple of chances maybe when we could've thrown it out of that pick-and-go and walked it over out wide," Marshall said.

"That's what happens when your team's lacking a bit of confidence and I felt we were maybe a little bit scared to pull that out.

"But, that's the game. You only have to be a little bit off and miss that one opportunity and you lose the game.

"It's the story of our season, we haven't been able to capitalise on those chances."

Irish host Wasps next Sunday before a trip to in-form Gloucester the week after, and Marshall feels a change in fortune is not far away.

"If there's a way we can start the way we keep finishing games and build into it for 80 minutes, we're going to be a hard team to beat," he added.