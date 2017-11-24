Premiership: Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints

James Grayson helped England Under-20s win the Six Nations Grand Slam in March

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Sale Sharks name an unchanged side to face Northampton as they look to end a three-game losing Premiership run.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who recently joined on loan from South African side Lions, starts on the bench.

Former England full-back Ben Foden starts against his former club as one of six changes for Northampton Saints.

Luther Burrell is among those to drop out while James Grayson makes his first start and Jamal Ford-Robinson comes in for injured Kieran Brookes.

Having been top of the Premiership at the end of September, Northampton have dropped to eighth following a run of just one win in seven games in all competitions, and it was confirmed on Wednesday that wing George North is to leave and return to Wales on a national dual contract at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond will not attend the match as he begins a six-week stadium ban, half of which is suspended, after comments made in the aftermath of their defeat by Exeter Chiefs in October.

Northampton attack coach Alan Dickens:

"Ultimately we're all competitive within the coaching staff and the team. We're disappointed, we want to put it right.

"They're a team that want to play, that have got some attacking threats, and they're a team who have scored the most tries from turnovers this year.

"So we need to go down there and look after the ball, and be disciplined in that."

Sale: Haley; Solomona, James, Jennings, Yarde; O'Connor, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross (capt), Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Aulika, Nott, Neild, Cliff, van Rensburg, Addison.

Northampton: Mallinder; Estelles, Hutchinson, Stephenson, Foden; Grayson, Reinach; Waller, Haywood, Ford-Robinson, Paterson, Dickinson (capt), Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, van Wyk, Hill, Moon, Eadie, Groom, Myler, Collins.