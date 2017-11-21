Rob Miller: Wasps utility back signs new contract with Premiership club

The adaptable Rob Miller has made two starts at full-back and two at fly-half this season

Wasps utility back Rob Miller has become the fourth player in eight days to sign a new undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership side.

Miller joins Ashley Johnson, Tom Cruse and Alex Rieder in extending their stays with the Coventry-based club.

"Rob has become a key component and is a well-liked member of the squad," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"He has shown valuable versatility and really stepped up to the plate every time we've needed him to."

He added: "He is extremely professional. He is one of those players who can always be found doing extras to keep improving his game and to make sure he's ready if called on for kicking duties."

Miller, 28, has represented England at Under-16, Under-18, Under-20 and Saxons levels, and joined Wasps from Sale prior to the start of the 2014-15 season.