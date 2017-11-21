Steve Diamond: Sale Sharks boss says he is 'disappointed' by stadium ban

Sale have been threatened with a points deduction if Steve Diamond's behaviour continues

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond says he is disappointed by the six-game stadium ban imposed by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The 49-year-old received the ban, half of it suspended, for comments about the referee after October's loss to Exeter.

He will miss Sale's Premiership games against Northampton and Worcester and their European Challenge Cup tie against Cardiff Blues.

"We have a gang of lads who are capable of looking after themselves," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Diamond continued: "I was probably a bit clumsy in the way I addressed it, but I'm disappointed I've got a stadium ban because my other roles within the club are numerous.

"We have a duty for sponsors and the community and I've got to look at myself, first of all, for making the error."

Diamond cannot enter the stadium for any of Sale's next three games but is unfazed with the task ahead of him as he tries to prepare his team to play without his presence.

"The preparation will be very similar to what it always will be. Me and the coaching team will be coaching this week and we will be meeting in Carrington two hours before the game and I'll stay there and watch the game from a distance," he added.

"I think the team have felt a bit of a siege mentality. We don't always get the rub of the green and we will come out fighting, not literally, on Saturday against Northampton."