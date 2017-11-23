Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand (Sat)

Beauden Barrett registered 26 points in New Zealand's 46-6 win over Wales in June 2016.

Autumn internationals Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 16:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Wales have made 12 changes after their narrow win over Georgia, with only Rhys Webb, Hallam Amos and Scott Williams retaining their places.

None of those three players started the defeat by Australia earlier this month.

New Zealand captain Kieran Reid misses out with a back injury, so Luke Whitelock deputises in the back row.

Winger Rieko Ioane has overcome a shoulder injury suffered against Scotland and there are starts for Patrick Tuipulotu and Liam Squire.

Wales: Halfpenny, Amos, S Williams, O Williams, S Evans; Biggar, Webb; R Evans, Owens, Francis, Ball, A W Jones, Shingler, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Dacey, W Jones, Brown, Hill, Tipuric, Davies, Priestland, Roberts.

New Zealand: McKenzie; Naholo, Crotty, Williams, Ione; B Barrett, Smith; Hames, Taylor, Laulala, Tuipolotu, S Whitelock, Squire, Cane, L Whitelock.

Replacements: Harris, Crockett, Tu'ungafasi, S Barrett, Todd, Perenara, Sapoaga, Lienert-Brown.

View from both camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "It's great to name an unchanged pack from the Australia match. We were pleased with a lot of aspects of our second-half performance in that match so we are looking to build on that on Saturday.

"We have a couple of injuries in the backline but we also have players on form starting. Steff Evans and Hallam Amos are both on form and we are excited to see what they can do.

"People are saying things about the All Blacks at the moment. They are more dangerous than ever on Saturday because it is their last game on the tour. They know how to win, how to grind out performances.

"We are excited about the opportunity to play the best team in the world. If you can't get up for that you shouldn't be on the pitch."

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen: "Whilst it's disappointing to not have 'Reado' [Kieran Reid] available, it's a great opportunity to further grow the leadership of the team and Sam Whitelock gets the opportunity to captain the side.

"There's been a real energy and buzz in the team this week as we prepare for the Test against Wales. The group has worked hard on its preparation, we've asked them to go bone deep and they're looking to deliver a performance we can all be proud of."

Match facts

Head-to-head

The All Blacks are on a 29-match winning streak in this fixture, which started in December 1963.

Wales last beat New Zealand 13-8 in Cardiff back in December 1953. It is one of only three Welsh wins in 33 meetings.

Wales

Wales have won 11 of their past 14 home games, losing only to England and Australia, twice.

Dan Biggar needs 10 points to overtake Paul Thorburn (304) and move into fifth on the list of top Welsh points scorers.

New Zealand

The All Blacks have lost two of their 14 games in 2017 (W11, D1).

Beauden Barrett has scored 52 points, including five tries, in his five Test appearances against Wales - half of them coming in the most recent meeting.

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: Jerome Garces (France) & Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)