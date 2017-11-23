Autumn international: England v Samoa (Sat)

Jamie George, who started all three British and Irish Lions Tests last summer, makes his full England debut against Samoa

Team news & line-ups

Captain Dylan Hartley has been left out of the England starting XV for the first time under Eddie Jones.

Hartley is on the bench, with first starts for hooker Jamie George and number eight Sam Simmonds among the nine changes.

Alex Lozowski and Henry Slade form a new centre partnership and Mike Brown returns from concussion at full-back.

Samoa have made three changes to their starting XV, including Alapati Leiua coming in for Reynold Lee-Lo at centre.

Lock Josh Tyrell and open-side flanker TJ Ioane replace Fa'atiga Lemalu and Ofisa Treviranus respectively.

England: Brown; May, Slade, Lozowski, Daly; Ford, Care; Genge, George, Cole; Launchbury, Ewels; Itoje, Robshaw (C), Simmonds

Replacements: Hartley, Marler, Williams, Isiekwe, Lawes, Youngs, Francis, Rokoduguni.

Samoa: Tuala, Perez, Fonotia, Leiua, Lemi; Nanai-Williams, Polataivao; Jordan Lay, Matu'u, Brighouse; Tyrell, Vui; Faasalele, Ioane, Lam.

Replacements: Leiataua, Jay Lay, Sasagi, Lemalu, Treviranus, Matavao, Lee-Lo, Taulagi.

Commentator's notes

Chris Jones: "Eddie Jones has always said 2017 was a year for building depth in his squad, and this selection supports that, with the likes of Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Charlie Ewels and Alex Lozowski getting rare starts.

"Dylan Hartley dropping to the bench and George wearing the number two shirt may seem significant, but this is not a changing of the guard. Hartley is still Jones' main man as hooker and captain.

"Jones wants his side to play a structured and disciplined game against a talented Samoan outfit who will look to play wide and loose, and if England implement their tactics accurately, they should win with a bit to spare."

View from both camps

England head coach Eddie Jones: "This week is an opportunity for some squad members who haven't been playing to put their best foot forward.

"This is an exciting squad to play against Samoa and we are expecting them to be immensely physical and committed this weekend.

"We want to follow up last week's performance against Australia and play better again this week."

Samoa technical advisor John Schuster: "England obviously are top of the world, really, with the All Blacks and we can only hope for an improved performance from our point of view.

"If we can improve on the performance from Scotland it's good enough to get us a result and at least we are back in the right direction so far as this group of players is concerned."

Match facts

Head-to-head

England have won all seven meetings by a double-figure margin.

England average 35 points - and 3.4 tries - per game against the Pacific Islanders; Samoa average just one try per game.

England

England have won 22 of their past 23 games, with their only defeat coming against Ireland in March.

Eddie Jones' side have scored 20 tries in their last five Tests at Twickenham.

Despite starting just three Tests, Danny Care is England's top try-scorer of 2017 with five.

Samoa

The Samoans have lost their past six Tests and won just two of their last 15.

They last lost six consecutive matches from 1978 to 1981. Their record run of defeats is 11, set between 1957 and 1975.

Alapati Leiua is the only Samoan to have scored two tries or more in 2017; six England players have done so.

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Nigel Owens (Wales) & Wayne Davies (Wales)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)