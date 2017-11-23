Scotland v Australia: Stephen Moore starts in final Test before retirement

Stephen Moore led Australia to a 23-22 win on his last visit to Murrayfield in 2016

Autumn internationals: Scotland v Australia Date: Saturday, 25 November Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Former captain Stephen Moore has been recalled to the Australia side to face Scotland on Saturday for what will be his final Test before retirement.

Moore, 34, will win his 129th cap, 12 years after his debut against Samoa and exactly 11 years since his first start, also against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Tatafu Polota-Nau drops to the bench, while flanker Ben McCalman also comes in to replace the injured Ned Hanigan.

Tonga-born Taniela Tupou could make his debut two days after becoming eligible.

"I'd started planning for life after rugby since announcing my retirement in July this year and the opportunity that I was exploring materialised probably six months earlier than I had expected," said Moore.

"The time feels right to finish my rugby career. I have also been very grateful to have worked alongside [Australia coach] Michael Cheika and proud of how Michael Hooper has embraced his role as Wallaby captain and everything that goes with that."

Prop Tupou, 21, joined the squad last week in London, and has impressed sufficiently in training to win a place on the bench.

Lukhan Tui has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place among the replacements, where Tetera Faulkner takes over from Allan Alaalatoa as the reserve loose-head.

Henry Speight also joins the bench.

Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale; 14-Marika Koroibete, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Reece Hodge; 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia; 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Rob Simmons, 5-Blake Enever, 6-Ned Hanigan, 7-Michael Hooper (capt), 8-Sean McMahon

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Tetera Faulkner, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Luknan Tui, 20-Lopeti Timani, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Karmichael Hunt 23-Henry Speight.