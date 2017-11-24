Pro14: Zebre v Munster (Sun)

Sam Arnold touches down for one of his two tries against the Dragons

Pro14: Zebre v Munster Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Sunday, 26 November Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live scores and match report on the BBC Sport website

The Munster starting team to face Zebre in Sunday's match in Parma shows two changes from that which beat the Dragons 49-6 in their last Pro14 game.

James Hart makes his first start at scrum-half in place of the injured Duncan Williams following his summer move from Racing 92.

Centre Sam Arnold is named after scoring his first two tries off the bench against the Dragons.

Arnold replaces Chris Farrell, who will start for Ireland against Argentina.

Darren Sweetnam returns from international duty to take his place on the wing after making his Ireland debut against South Africa and scoring his first international try against Fiji.

Simon Zebo maintains his place at full-back, with Alex Wootton on the left wing and Rory Scannell at inside centre as JJ Hanrahan, who was 100% off the tee with seven from seven last time out, partners Hart in the half-backs.

There are no changes to the forwards as Billy Holland captains the side having started every single game of Munster's campaign so far.

Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford is in line to make his Munster debut off the bench with fellow Academy man Calvin Nash and fly-half Bill Johnston also among the replacements.

Munster have never been beaten by Zebre in 10 previous encounters between the sides.

The Irish province are second in Conference A, 12 points behind leaders Glasgow, while Zebre lie sixth with two wins from their eight fixtures.

Zebre: Gaffney; Bruno, Bisegni, Afamasaga, D'Onofrio; Azzolini, Palazzani; Ah-Nau, Luus, Bello, Tucker, Krumov, Sarto (capt), Meyer, Minnie.

Replacements: Fabiani, De Marchi, Tenga, Fragnito, Mbanda, Raffaele, Pratichetti, Bernabo.

Munster: Zebo; Sweetnam, Arnold, Scannell, Wootton; Hanrahan, Hart; O'Connor, Marshall, Archer; Kleyn, Holland (capt); O'Donoghue, Cloete, Copeland.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Scott, Parker, O'Shea, O'Connor, Stafford, Johnston, Nash.