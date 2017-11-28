Owen Lane: Wales under-20 cap signs pro deal with Cardiff Blues
Wales under-20s international Owen Lane has signed his first professional contract with Cardiff Blues following a successful debut with the region.
The Wales Sevens international scored a try on his debut and was named man of the match in Blues' 36-30 win over Connacht.
In a statement, Blues the 19-year old has signed "a long term deal."
"I'm thrilled to sign a senior contract with Cardiff Blues," Lane said.
"I have grown up in Cardiff and always wanted to play for the Blues. Starting against Connacht last weekend was a dream come true."