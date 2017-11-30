Autumn international: Wales v South Africa (Sat)

New Zealand-born Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes will make his Wales debut against South Africa on Saturday

Autumn internationals Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 December Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app; listen on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

New Zealand-born centre Hadleigh Parkes makes his debut against South Africa as one of five Wales changes.

The other change in the backline is at scrum-half, where Aled Davies replaces Rhys Webb.

There are three changes in the pack, with Scott Andrews and Kristian Dacey coming into the front row and Cory Hill replacing Jake Ball at lock.

South Africa also make five changes and give full debuts to wing Warrick Gelant and back row Dan du Preez.

Du Preez replaces unavailable Toulon back row Duane Vermeulen, while Steven Kitshoff comes in for injured prop Tendai Mtawarira.

Wales: Halfpenny, Amos, S Williams, Parkes, S Evans; Biggar, A Davies; R Evans, Dacey, Andrews; Hill, A W Jones; Shingler, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, W Jones, R Jones, S Davies, Lydiate, Webb, Patchell, Watkin.

South Africa: Coetzee, Leyds, Kriel, Venter, Gelant; Pollard, Cronje; Kitshoff, Marx, Louw, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi, Du Toit, Du Preez.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nyakane, Dreyer, Mohoje, Cassiem, Schreuder, Jantjies, Am.

View from both camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "Saturday is an opportunity to continue to build on what we have done so far and round off the autumn campaign with a big performance.

"We have spoken about exposing the squad to Test match rugby and this weekend is a great opportunity for Hadleigh [Parkes] to earn his first cap and for Aled [Davies] to make his first start of the campaign."

South Africa head coach Allister Coetzee: "We expect another gruelling contest against a strong Welsh team. It is another opportunity for this side to develop and grow, playing at the Principality Stadium in front of a passionate crowd of more than 65,000.

"It will be a different challenge altogether this week - Wales are renowned for their passing game and their width on attack."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Wales have won two of the past three meetings, having won just one of the previous 29 (D1, L27).

Seven of the 10 most recent encounters have been settled by six points or fewer.

Wales

Wales have won five and lost five of their 10 matches in 2017, scoring just 17 tries.

Italy are the only Six Nations side to have scored fewer tries (one) in their three autumn internationals than Wales' tally of five. Scotland lead the way with 16.

South Africa

South Africa have won just 11 of coach Allister Coetzee's 24 matches in charge (D2, L11).

The Springboks won their first five Tests in 2017 but have only won two of their last seven (D2, L3).

Match officials

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (England) & Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)