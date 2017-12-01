Pro14: Cheetahs v Scarlets (Sat)

Mike Phillips joined Cardiff Blues from Scarlets in 2005 and went on to play for Ospreys, Bayonne, Racing 92 and Sale Sharks

Pro14: Toyota Cheetahs v Scarlets Venue: Toyota Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 2 December Kick-off: 17:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, score updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Mike Phillips will make his first start since 2005 for Scarlets in Saturday's Pro14 match away to Cheetahs.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half has come out of retirement to help out after Scarlets hit injury and unavailability problems.

The 35-year-old came off the bench in last week's 34-30 win against Southern Kings to replace Jonathan Evans, whose injury rules him out in Bloemfontein.

Flanker James Davies returns to action after shoulder surgery in September.

Davies returns at open-side, with Will Boyde switching to number eight and Josh Macleod dropping to the bench.

Conference B leaders Scarlets have emergency signing Herschel Jantjies as scrum-half cover.

The Stormers player is on loan for just the match against Cheetahs.

Evans' ankle injury is likely to keep him out of action for up to six weeks, while Gareth Davies and Aled Davies are on international duty with Wales - although Gareth Davies is sidelined after being injured in last week's loss to New Zealand.

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac knows that his side, which has been weakened by international call-ups, face a stiff test against a Cheetahs side who have proved tough opposition at home this season.

"Nobody else in our Conference has gone there and won, for us it's a bonus game really. We'll be doing everything we can to win it," Pivac said.

"The boys will be chasing the win and chasing the points. Securing the five points in the first game has alleviated the pressure a little bit. We're in a good position.

"We maintained the seven-point gap, which means we come out of South Africa top of the Conference no matter what happens this weekend."

The only change to Cheetahs from the side that beat Edinburgh 33-13 last week is Craig Barry, who replaces Luther Obi on the right wing after he broke his arm against the Scots.

Sibhale Maxwane provides cover on the bench and will make his Cheetahs and Pro14 debut if he takes the field.

Obi joins a Cheetahs injury list that includes Elandre Huggett (knee), Neil Jordaan (ankle and knee), Gerhard Olivier (ankle), Ruan van Rensburg (knee), Niel Marais (shoulder), Justin Basson (hand), Ernst Stapelberg (hip) and Henco Venter (head).

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies; Craig Barry, William Small-Smith, Nico Lee, Makazola Mapimpi; Fred Zeilinga, Shaun Venter; Charles Marais, Torsten van Jaarsveld (capt), Johan Coetzee, Carl Wegner, Hugo Reniel, Paul Schoeman, Rynier Bernardo, Junior Pokomela.

Replacements: Jacques du Toit, Ox Nche, Tom Botha, Jasper Wiese, Daniel Maartens, Tian Meyer, Tertius Kruger, Sibhale Maxwane.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Prydie, Steff Hughes (capt), Paul Asquith, Ioan Nicholas; Dan Jones, Mike Phillips; Dylan Evans, Ryan Elias, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, David Bulbring, Tadhg Beirne, James Davies, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Rhys Fawcett, Simon Gardiner, Steve Cummins, Josh Macleod, Herschel Jantjies, Ioan Hughes, Morgan Williams.

Referee: Quinton Immelman (SARU)

Assistant referees: Stephen Geldenhuys (SARU) and Jaco Kotze (SARU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)