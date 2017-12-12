Olly Robinson: Bristol open-side flanker to join Cardiff Blues

Olly Robinson is the son of former England open-side and head coach Andy Robinson

Bristol open-side flanker Olly Robinson will rejoin Cardiff Blues at the end of the season after a successful loan spell at the Arms Park.

Robinson, 26, joined as short-term cover in September but was recalled by Championship side Bristol last week.

Blues will sign Robinson as he is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

"Olly impressed everybody here while on loan from Bristol and we are very happy to bring him on board for next season," chief executive Richard Holland said.

"With so many Wales internationals in our back-row he will give us real strength in depth and we look forward to welcoming him back."

Robinson said: "I absolutely loved the last two months being with Cardiff Blues. It was brilliant to be playing so much in a great league and with a great bunch of boys so I'm delighted to be offered the chance to come back.

"To compete and learn from the likes of Sam Warburton and Ellis Jenkins is a really big driver for me and if we are all pushing each other then that's all the better for both us as players and the club."

Robinson joined the Blues following injuries to Wales flankers Warburton and Jenkins, while fellow open-side Josh Navidi has been playing for Wales in the autumn Tests.

He impressed Wilson in defence and attack, and the move suited Robinson who had played only one game for Bristol this season following their relegation to the Championship.

His return to Bristol last week was a blow to the Blues before their European Challenge Cup defeat to Sale last Saturday.