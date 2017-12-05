Elliott Stooke, Josh Bayliss and Tom Ellis sign new Bath contracts
Forwards Elliott Stooke, Josh Bayliss and Tom Ellis have all extended their contracts with Premiership club Bath.
Former Gloucester second-row Stooke, 24, has made 10 first-team appearances so far this term, scoring one try.
Back-row Bayliss, 20, is part of Bath's academy side, while flanker Ellis, 23, joined the seniors last season.
"All three of them are very talented young players who, importantly, have a fantastic attitude," director of rugby Todd Blackadder told Bath's website.