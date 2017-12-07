Dragons: Flanker Ollie Griffiths agrees new deal with Welsh region

Ollie Cracknell was the youngest player to captain Newport RFC when he led them in 2014-16

Wales international flanker Ollie Griffiths has agreed a contract extension with the Dragons.

The 22-year-old made his debut for Wales against Tonga in June, but missed out on a chance of adding to his one cap after a broken jaw ruled him out of the autumn internationals.

Head Coach Bernard Jackman said: "Ollie Griffiths is one of the brightest back row talents in Wales.

"He won his first senior cap in June and I expect him to gain many more."

Griffiths' signing follows new deals for other young players including prop Leon Brown, centre Jack Dixon and hooker Elliott Dee.

It comes within a month of the Welsh Rugby Union-controlled region clinching the signature of Gloucester's British and Irish Lions back row forward Ross Moriarty.

"I believe the future is positive for the Dragons with everything in place in order to allow us to achieve our goals," said Griffiths.

"Everyone involved is extremely ambitious and committed to working hard to become a very successful region."