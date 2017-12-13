BBC Sport - Northampton Saints CEO says Jim Mallinder sacked at right time
Mallinder sacking at right time - Darbon
- From the section Rugby Union
Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon tells BBC Look East the club sacked director of rugby Jim Mallinder at the right time.
Mallinder left the Premiership side on Tuesday after 10 years in charge, with Saints now looking to bring in interim coaching support before appointing a full-time successor before next season.
Former Bath and Toulon boss Mike Ford is one of the names that has been linked with the vacancy.